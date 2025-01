9 pumping stations restored in Lyari: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 9 pumping stations in Lyari have been restored, and efforts have been made to beautify the roads around sewage pumping stations.

He made these remarks on Thursday after inaugurating Shaheed Waja Ahmed Karim Dad Family Park, Maula Madad Pumping Station, and Shakoor Shaheed Pumping Station during his visit to Lyari.

After inaugurating Waja Ahmed Karim Dad Family Park in Miran Naka, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he had come to inaugurate the public welfare projects carried out by the Pakistan Peoples Party in Lyari.

He said that this park has been dedicated to Lyari’s renowned social leader Shaheed Waja Karim Dad. The Pakistan Peoples Party never forgets its martyrs, he noted.

He said that in order to save it from drug addicts, we have inaugurated this park today. This was not just a park; it was a sewage pumping station and we have transformed the area around the sewage pumping station into a park, he said.

He said that a park has also been built around the Jamila Pumping Station in Lyari. Regarding the inauguration of Maula Madad Pumping Station and Shakoor Shaheed Pumping Station, he stated that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to solve the issues of water scarcity and load-shedding in Lyari.

He said that 18 new pumps have been installed for nine pumping stations of the Water Corporation, and ten additional vertical pumps have been bought to avoid problems in Lyari.

He said that we have also bought new generators to ensure there are no difficulties due to load shedding. Work is ongoing for the restoration of the Jamila Pumping Station and Shireen Jinnah Colony’s pumping station.

He added that the city has a network of sewage, and water theft occurs in Lyari through it. To address this, a project has been planned to lay an elevated line of three. We will work on this project ourselves. In August, a new canal will be laid for water supply from the Hub Dam.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, CEO of Water and Sewerage Corporation Asadullah Khan, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in city council Dil Muhammad, Jumman Durrani, local leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Lyari, district office-bearers, elected representatives, workers, and others were also present at the occasion.