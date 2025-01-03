Saudi envoy inaugurates Pakistan-Saudi photo exhibition

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday inaugurated an amazing display of Pakistan’s scenic photos on the boundary wall of the Diplomatic Enclave opposite the Saudi Embassy, symbolizing the enduring friendship and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with other dignitaries and officials.

Speaking to the media, Ambassador Al-Malki described the initiative as a tribute to Pakistan’s vibrant culture and rich heritage. “This effort highlights the beauty and diversity of Pakistan to the world while celebrating the deep-rooted brotherhood between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” he stated.

The photo display captivated participants with its vivid portrayal of Pakistan’s cultural and natural diversity. Among the highlights were the majestic Badshahi Mosque, the lively Shandur Polo Festival, the rustic charm of desert life, the architectural wonder of the mosque located within the Khewra Salt Mine and K2, the second highest mountain on earth.

Other images showcased traditional activities, such as jaggery-making, and featured Pakistan’s unique wildlife, including the partridge and cheetah providing a window into the country’s lifestyle and biodiversity.

The event underscored the profound and enduring relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. This initiative forms part of a larger effort to promote cultural exchange and strengthen the historic ties between the two nations, further enriching their longstanding partnership.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday gifted 100 tons of dates to Pakistan, symbolizing goodwill and solidarity between the two brotherly nations.

A formal handover ceremony was held at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the federal capital, where Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and the Director of King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Baqami, officially presented the consignment to Director General Military Wing, Brigadier Alamgeer Ayub.

Continuing its annual tradition of generosity, the Saudi government, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the people of Pakistan through this heartfelt gesture. The gift exemplifies the enduring bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, rooted in shared values of generosity and mutual support. On the occasion, Brigadier Alamgeer Ayub expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the leadership of Saudi Arabia for their unwavering generosity and consistent support for Pakistan.

“This noble act of solidarity not only strengthens our ties but also reflects the profound relationship our nations cherish,” Brigadier Ayub remarked. The annual donation of dates is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance its humanitarian outreach and foster bilateral relations with Pakistan.