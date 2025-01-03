Notorious Katcha dacoit Bagga killed in police encounter

Notorious dacoit and ring leader of Andhar Gang, Mir Hassan alias Bagga Chandia, was killed in a police encounter in Kacha Machhaka area of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, Kalashnikov and hundreds of bullet rounds were recovered from the possession of the slain dacoit.

The dead robber was involved in the martyrdom of 12 police personnel including Sub-Inspector Ramzan. The dead robber was registered in several serious cases like firing on police, kidnapping for ransom, murder and robbery.

Machhaka police had set up a blockade at the Sutarki Bachao Dam on a tip-off about a major incident in the area by Tanveer Andhar gang.

The robbers opened indiscriminate fire on seeing the police party and in a strong police response, one robber was killed while his other accomplices escaped.

All police personnel remained safe in the robbers’ attack but the vehicle was partially damaged.

Police DSP Bhong, all SHOs of the circle, elite teams and a large contingent of police participated in the operation. The police were supported by armored vehicles and heavy weapons. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the Machhaka police team for the successful operation and said the mission to establish peace in the Kacha area, intelligence-based targeted operations will continue until the Kacha criminals are eliminated.