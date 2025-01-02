New POA Chief Arif seeks to revive Pakistan sports

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Arif Saeed has stressed the need for collective efforts to restore Pakistan’s positive global image through sports and to rebuild the trust of the international sports community in the country. He said these efforts were crucial for paving the way for the revival of international sports in Pakistan. He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of members of the Executive Committee at the Pakistan Olympic House in Lahore after assuming his responsibilities as the National Olympic Committee (NOC) President. The meeting was attended by POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Vice Presidents Major (r) Majid Wasim and Andleeb Sandhu, Deputy Secretary General Muhammad Jahangir, Finance Secretary Ahmar Malick, Associate Secretary General Tahmina Asif, representatives of Olympic sports Hafiz Imran Butt and Muhammad Arshad Sattar, Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan Javed Lodhi, President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, and Secretary General of the Islamabad Olympic Association Rizwan-ul-Haq Razi. Arif added that Pakistan had witnessed a golden era in sports in the past, during which it held world championship titles in cricket, hockey, snooker, and squash simultaneously. He acknowledged that ups and downs were a natural part of sports, and no one remained at the top forever, but continuous efforts to improve were essential.

“The POA is committed to advocate on every platform to ensure that sports and athletes in Pakistan receive the recognition they rightfully deserve. The POA is dedicated to fostering harmonious relationships and collaborating with all stakeholders, including the Pakistan Sports Board, to achieve its mission of revitalizing the sports sector in the country with unwavering resolve.”

Addressing the office bearers of various sports federations, Arif urged them to prioritize submitting their proposals for promoting sports at both international and national levels within the first 100 days and over the next year. These proposals, he emphasized, would be key to outlining actionable steps for the advancement and development of sports in Pakistan. He emphasized that the IOC is actively supporting athlete well-being worldwide, and similarly, the POA and National Sports Federations (NSFs) should strive to do the same within their respective domains. They should benefit from and learn from the programs offered by the IOC and International Sports Federations.