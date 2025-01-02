Clear roads or face strict action, Sindh govt warns protesters

The Sindh government has warned protesters in Karachi to clear the roads or face strict action, following ongoing demonstrations.

Sindh’s Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, emphasised that the city should not be shut down due to unrest in Parachinar. Ziaul Hassan Lanjar made the remarks during a press conference in Karachi, where he was flanked by Sindh Police Chief, Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar stressed that although the government sympathizes with the situation in Parachinar, it does not justify shutting down Karachi. “The city has been closed for days, and we are facing intense criticism,” he said.

He noted that despite offers to shift protests to other locations, protesters rejected the proposals, which led to the government taking necessary actions.

“The protesters claim to be peaceful, but they burned the motorcycles of eight citizens and injured eight police officers, three of whom were severely wounded. This is not a peaceful protest,” he added, condemning the violence and the damage caused by the protests. “We are ready to provide space for peaceful protests, but it cannot be allowed to paralyze the city,” said Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, adding that the government would take firm action against any unlawful activity. “If protests affect citizens, the government will act,” he warned.

Following the protests, the authorities have already taken legal action. Nineteen people have been arrested, and three police stations-Sachal, Saudabad, and Soldier Bazar-have registered FIRs under sections including 324 (attempted murder), with some suspects being identified from video footage. Ziaul Hassan Lanjar clarified that the government had made multiple attempts for peaceful dialogue, but since protesters continued to challenge the state’s authority, police had to intervene. He called on protesters to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution, warning that failure to do so would lead to further legal action.

More than 300 protesters have been booked following violent clashes with police at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi on Tuesday, police confirmed to local media.