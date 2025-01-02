Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion would be made after receiving demands of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). We will have consultation with coalition partners and PML-N leadership regarding PTI charter of demands (CoD), he said while talking to a private television channel.

The legal help can also be taken on the matter of PTI CoD, he added.

In reply to a question about judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, he said, we will seek legal assistance regarding issues that held on May 9 riots, and November 26.

The homework would also be completed before taking the decisions and reviewing the demands of PTI leadership, he stated.