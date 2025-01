Senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed as Foreign Office Spokesperson. Currently Shafqat Ali Khan is working as Additional Secretary Europe-I &II. Prior to this Shafqat Ali Khan has served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Poland and several other countries.

It is worth mentioning here that prior to this Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was serving as FO Spokesperson since November 2022. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has been appointed as Pakistan Ambassador to France.