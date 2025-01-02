Snow sports festival in KP promotes cross-cultural unity

As the New Year celebrations unfold, an influx of tourists from Pakistan’s plains has made its way to the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), drawn by the region’s snow sports, trout fish and winter adventure opportunities.

The breathtaking snowfall and the exhilarating activities of skiing and snowboarding in Upper Swat have become a significant draw, with thousands of visitors flocking to the picturesque valley. The annual snow sports extravaganza become a great source of attraction for domestic and foreign tourists being held regularly at Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Dir and Chitral in January-February every year, making positive impact on the economy of rural areas and enhance the country’s image of being tourists friendly destination in the world.

These winter sports create an environment of camaraderie, bringing together people from various cultures, religions, and regions of Pakistan to enjoy the thrill of the mountain slopes at Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Osho valley and Kalam in Upper Swat. “The new year tourism surge is not just an economic boon but also a platform for intercultural interaction and bolstering of rural economy,” said Professor Dr Naveed Farooq of the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan while talking to APP. Arrived with his family for new year celebrations, he said the stricking snowfall feature, skiing and trout fish made Swat an ideal winter tourists destination of snow sports in Pakistan.

As families, adventure enthusiasts, and groups of friends come together in the spirit of fun and recreation, the winter season in KP becomes a celebration of unity in diversity and the strengthening of cultural bonds. The visitors, whether from the bustling cities or more remote areas of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, share stories, experiences, and smiles, breaking down barriers and building lasting connections.

The tourism boost is also a shot in the arm for the rural economy, as local businesses, from ski instructors to hoteliers, experience increased demand for their services. Vendors, shopkeepers, and hospitality workers in the region are seeing a rise in revenue, making this seasonal influx of tourists vital for the livelihoods of many.

“The revenue of hotels increased due to new year celebrations in Swat,” said Kamran Ali Yousafzai, a manger of Swat Paradise hotel at Kalam. “The response of snowfall lovers arrived from across Pakistan is overwhelming these days and our rent charges are minimal compared to four-star hotels here at Kalam,” he told APP.

“With snow-capped mountains, crisp air, and a festive atmosphere, KP’s snow sports scene is more than just a recreational activity; it’s a symbol of the diverse cultures and shared experiences that make Pakistan a rich and vibrant tapestr'” he said.

He hoped of an increase of tourists for the annual snow sports event at Parwak village in Upper Chitral where thrilling ‘ice hockey’ matches are played among different teams amid great fun and laughter. The players of Fox and Snow Leopard teams besides girls players last year had received warm applause from the spectators, skiers, skaters, snowboarders and adventure enthusiasts.

Kaghalasht snow festival is also planned that attracted a large number of tourists at Upper Dir last year where thousands of skiers, skaters, snowboarders, hikers, adventurers, mountaineers, athletes, musicians and foodies entertained visitors amid great funfair and cultural events.

Free mountain bike, bicycle race, archery and rock climbing add colours to the Upper Chitral festival.

KP’s snow-clad mountainous valleys including Kalam, Madain, Gabin Jabba, Malam Jabba and Mahudhand in Swat, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Khanuspoor in Abbottabad, Naran and Kaghan in Mansehra, Kumrat in Upper Dir and Chitral Lower have drawn an influx of tourists, hikers and skiing lovers in the wake of the new year enjoying different snow games including skiing, skating, throwball, snow kabaddi, tug of war, archery, karate, mountain biking, cycle race, snow rugby, besides trout fish and ancient heritage of Gandhara civilization. A Shandor, Broghal, Kalam and Gabin Jabba festival are also planned by the Provincial Government to explore northern KP’s winter sports and tourism potential, an official of the Sports and Tourism Department said while talking to APP.

Throw ball, tug of war, rocks and mountain climbing amid trout fish would add colours to these snowfall festivals.

A mega project has been prepared for organizing different winter sports and tourism events in various districts including Swat this year. Kalam’s winter gala and tour-de-cycle race would be organized in Swat while first-ever sports rafting at River Swat planned besides an international paragliding event at Saidu Sharif. A skiing event at Malam Jabba was also planned. These distinctive characteristics of Northern KP, which are second to none in any other districts of KP, draw adventure sportsmen, archeologists, water rafters, mountaineers, snowfall lovers, foodies, and eco-tourists throughout the year.

To reduce tourists’ load at Kalam, Malam Jabba and Bahrian, Saad Khan, Spokesman of Tourism and Culture Authority KP told APP that the new tourists spots would be developed at Sola Tanar, Puchar and Jargo valleys besides walking tracks to promote snow sports in Swat.

To maintain natural beauty and avoid pollution at tourist spots in Swat, camping pods would be established at new tourists’ destinations besides Kalash culture events in Chitral. To link new tourist destination with Swat Motorway, huge amount were being spent on development and construction of new roads. Four integrated tourism zones (ITZs) would be established at Mankiyal Swat on 754 kanal land, Thandiani Abbottabad on 640 kanal, Ganol Manshera on 480 kanal and Madaklasht Lower Chitral on 540 kanal with assistance of World Bank under Khyber Pakthunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) that on completion would make Pakistan especially KP an international centre for domestic and international tourists.

Sports theme park would be constructed on 400 kanal land at Hund in Swabi district for which MoU has already been signed.

In Nathiagali Abbottabad, a three-day snow festival would be arranged by Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) where thousands of snow sportsmen and tourists would participate during this winter.

The mesmerising natural beauty of Ayubia, Donga Gali, Khanaspur, Mushkpuri snow clad top where adventure sports lovers would take a free chairlift ride at Ayubia in Abbottabad.

Mountaineering, hiking, sculpture paintings, tug of war, paintball competitions, archery, snow-tubing, music, bike race, snowball, skiing, skating, and snow football matches besides food stalls and cultural events would add colour to Nathiagali and Ayubia snow sports festivals.

He said that KP government has planned construction of three new ski resorts in Kaghan, Chitral and Swat while Battakundi-Lalazar chairlift project was under consideration.

The waterfalls of Sajkot, Noori, Chajjian Haripur, Jarogo Swat, Lanchar Dir, Umbrella Abbottabad would be developed. New camping pods at Larum Top and Shahin Bin Shahi Lower Dir, Kumrat Dir Upper, Broghal and Sorlaspur at Chitral Upper, Shangla, Samana Haripur, Sulatharn Swat and Kalam would be setup to promote winter sports in Pakistan. As the season progresses, the northern KP promises even more opportunities for cross-cultural exchanges, fun-filled adventures, and economic growth.

In a world where cultural divides often take center stage, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s winter attractions serve as a reminder that sometimes, all it takes to unite people is a shared love for adventure, the great outdoors, and the spirit of togetherness.