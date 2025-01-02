Azma says 2024 successful year in Punjab’s history

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has declared 2024 as the most successful year in the province’s history.

She highlighted that Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects, with more than 50 already completed. Importantly, all of these initiatives were funded using Punjab’s own resources, she added.

Bokhari emphasised that Punjab was leading in development, prosperity, and public welfare compared to other provinces of Pakistan. Relief has been extended to every segment of society, including students, farmers, women, and youth, without any discrimination, she said and added that for the first time, relief packages had also been introduced for minorities in Punjab.

The Information minister criticised previous leaders, stating that for four years, Punjab’s resources were plundered by figures like ‘Pinky’, ‘Googi’, and the Captain. She praised Maryam Nawaz for addressing these injustices and improving the lives of people. Today, the standard of living in Punjab was now far superior to that of other provinces, contributing to Maryam Nawaz’s growing popularity.

She confidently expressed that Punjab’s development journey would continue on this trajectory over the next five years.