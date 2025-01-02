South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant

South Korean investigators said Wednesday they would execute an arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law by the deadline of January 6, as the impeached leader’s supporters rallied outside his residence.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was suspended from office by lawmakers over his attempt to subvert civilian rule last month, have been camped outside the compound where he has been holed up for weeks, fending off investigators’ efforts to question him.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) requested the warrant after Yoon failed to report for questioning a third time, but it has been unclear whether they could execute it as the Presidential Security Service have previously refused to comply with search warrants.

CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said Wednesday the warrant would be executed “within the deadline”, which is on Monday, January 6.

“We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilise police and personnel in preparation,” he told reporters.

He also warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution.

“We consider actions such as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to resist the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties,” he said.

Anyone doing this “could be prosecuted under charges of abuse of authority interfering with the exercise of rights and obstruction of official duties by special means”, he added.

Yoon’s legal team have filed for an injunction to block the warrant and claimed Wednesday the arrest order was “an unlawful and invalid act”, lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said in a statement.

The suspended president’s die-hard supporters raced to Seoul to support him.

Outside the presidential compound dozens of people — some in elaborate costume — could be seen chanting, singing and hurling vitriol at police.

At one point, some attempted to break through a cordon and block a police bus from parking near the entrance — apparently mistaking it for the mobile force that may be dispatched to detain Yoon.

Police were sent to the area in large numbers and could be seen yelling at protesters to keep in line, but a route in and out of Yoon’s residence remained clear.

South Korean officials have previously failed to execute arrest warrants for lawmakers — in 2000 and 2004 — due to party members and supporters blocking police from entering for the seven-day period the warrant was valid.

Yoon has been stripped of his presidential duties by parliament and faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

On Wednesday, the majority of Yoon’s remaining staff, including his chief of staff and special advisors, all tendered their resignations to the country’s acting president — who rejected them, calling instead for unity.

“This is a time for everyone to come together for the stability of the livelihood of the people and national affairs,” acting president Choi Sang-mok said

The resignations were a show of discontent over Choi’s decision to appoint two new judges to the constitutional court hearing Yoon’s impeachment — meeting a key demand of the opposition, but branded an overstepping of the powers of the acting leader by Yoon’s staff.

The suspended president declared martial law in a televised address, saying it was aimed at eliminating “anti-state elements” but lawmakers rushed to parliament to vote it down.

At the same time, heavily armed troops stormed the building, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter.

A constitutional court will rule whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment.

The turmoil deepened late last week when Yoon’s replacement, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign bills for investigations into his predecessor.

Choi took office on Friday and found himself thrust immediately into a disaster with the Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday that claimed 179 lives.