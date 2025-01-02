Planning minister launches 7th Agriculture Census

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday launched the long-overdue 7th Agriculture Census, underscoring the importance of accurate data collection in policy-making to effectively address future food security challenges.

“Pakistan’s population growth rate has increased from 2.4 percent to 2.55 percent. If this trend continues, an additional 380 million people will be added to the existing population of 240 million by 2047,” he said while addressing the agriculture census launch ceremony.

Commenting on the potential consequences, he asked the gathering to consider the implications for food security in 2047 if a viable agricultural strategy was not developed based on reliable data collected by field enumerators using digital tools. “That is why the Planning Ministry places great importance on accurate data collection. If there is wrong reporting (in compiling statistics), it will lead to wrong policies,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the 7th Agriculture Census was a key initiative that could revolutionize this sector, which has long been considered the backbone of the national economy. He expressed confidence that the census results would be available by coming August and would lay the foundation for the much-needed transformation in the agriculture sector.

He emphasized the necessity of judiciously utilizing available resources and ensuring they were directed toward the right goals. The census data would provide critical insights into crop patterns, the use of modern machinery, and livestock statistics, enabling targeted interventions and fostering self-reliance in the sector, he added. The Planning minister also commended the management and team at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for their efforts in preparing for the agriculture census and thanked the provinces for their workforce contributions and support from relevant departments.

For the first time, all agriculture-related censuses covering machinery, livestock, and crops have been merged into a single comprehensive census to ensure accurate and actionable data.

The census would leverage advanced technology and a centralized dashboard to streamline data collection and analysis, facilitating targeted interventions and optimal resource allocation.

Ahsan Iqbal also unveiled an innovative dashboard designed for real-time tracking of census progress and data insights. Separately, Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Census ‘integrated Digital Count’ linked with GIS technology in the province. He said that the 7th Agricultural Census would play a pivotal role in Balochistan’s contribution to the national economy.

Bugti emphasized that the agricultural census is an important process and preparing the reliable statistics are essential.

The chief minister mentioned that agriculture and livestock sectors are the backbone of the country’s and Balochistan’s economy. He directed provincial departments to collaborate with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for collecting accurate and multi-dimensional data.

He directed that the data compiled in the 7th Agricultural Census should be shared with the provincial government.

Sarfraz Bugti added that the compiled data will also be verified by the provincial government departments at the local level.

The chief minister expressed that he does not want any unreliable data to be included in the agriculture census. CM Bugti emphasized that the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will promote mutual cooperation for data-based agricultural policies.

He highlighted that the 7th Agricultural Census is a significant step towards ensuring agricultural development and food security in the country. The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, provincial ministers, advisors, members of the assembly, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, and senior officials from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the 7th Agriculture census (Integrated Digital Counts) Sindh was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohammad Ali Malkani along with Chief Statistician Dr. Naeem us Zafar (SI) at Sindh Secretariat Karachi on 01 Jan 2025.

Inaugurating the Agriculture census Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that census was important for development of the nation as it would show real time data and would also highlight the gray areas for policy making. It would showcase the sectors that need Government’s focus for improvement and planning projects for further development, he added.