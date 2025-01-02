MPs told to submit asset statements or risk suspension

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday instructed 518 members of the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023-24 by January 15, 2025 or face suspension of membership from January 16.

According to ECP notification, 518 parliamentarians, including 23 from the Senate, 116 from the National Assembly, 208 from the Punjab Assembly, 55 from the Sindh Assembly, 91 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 25 from the Balochistan Assembly, have failed to submit their asset details.

It is important to note that the Election Commission had instructed parliamentarians to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children, as of June 30 of the previous year, using Form B, by December 31.

The commission had warned that failure to comply would result in the suspension of their membership from the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies, as it is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017. Under Section 137, members of the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are obligated to submit annual statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children, to the Election Commission Secretariat.