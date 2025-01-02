KP police baton charge, tear gas protesting local govt employees

Local government employees in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) staged a protest outside the K-P Assembly building, demanding the release of municipal funds that have not been provided by the provincial government. But the protest turned tense when police used baton charges and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The protesting employees had given a deadline of January 1 for the government to release the funds, which they claim are essential for the functioning of local bodies. The deadline passed without any response from government officials or signs of action, prompting the workers to carry out their protest at the K-P Assembly. Holding banners and chanting slogans against the provincial government, the employees blocked Khyber Road in front of the assembly building. The protestors expressed frustration over the government’s failure to meet their demands and provide the necessary funds for local governance. In an attempt to clear the protesters, police used force, including baton charges and the firing of tear gas shells.