Dr. Amir Lebdioui-led policy clinic at SDPI underscores survival of the greenest

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) hosted a thought-provoking policy clinic titled “Survival of the Greenest” led by Dr. Amir Lebdioui from Oxford University.

The event shed light on the urgent need for green economic transitions in the face of escalating climate change challenges, particularly for vulnerable nations like Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, Deputy Executive Director SDPI, shared reflections on the institute’s journey in fostering impactful policy discussions. He underscored SDPI’s commitment to advancing climate resilience and sustainable development initiatives in Pakistan.

Dr. Amir Lebdioui, the keynote speaker, drew inspiration from Charles Darwin’s Survival of the Fittest, reimagining the concept to emphasize the survival of economies that embrace green transitions. “It’s not only species but economies that are in a race for survival, driven by technological advancements and climate imperatives,” he stated.

Dr. Lebdioui highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing nations like Pakistan, which contribute minimally to global emissions yet face severe penalties, including economic losses, increased borrowing costs, and disrupted supply chains. He presented the 1970s decline of Nauru, once a wealthy island nation, as a cautionary tale of unsustainable resource dependence.

“Green transitions are not just environmental necessities but acts of macroeconomic resilience,” he emphasized. The discussion outlined three primary avenues for sustainable economic transformation namely Green Windows for Industrialization: Large-scale adoption of low-carbon technologies to drive industrial growth, Energy Transitions: Leveraging energy innovation as a cornerstone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Environmental Upgrading: Embedding green practices within supply chains to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Dr. Lebdioui critiqued global economic distortions, noting how industrialized nations dominate renewable energy investments despite developing countries’ greater potential due to lower costs. “The global north’s green protectionism limits opportunities for industrial decarbonization in nations like Pakistan,” he observed. He also stressed that effective green transitions hinge on skills development rather than resource availability.

The keynote underscored the need for tailored green industrial policies aligned with local realities. Inter-ministerial coordination and private sector inclusion were identified as critical enablers of successful transitions. “Green policies must evolve and adapt to future outcomes rather than imitate models from elsewhere,” Dr. Lebdioui advised.

In an era defined by intersecting crises, industrial policy offers a strategic tool to manage transitions, according to Dr. Lebdioui. However, he lamented the global failure to prioritize climate commitments, pointing out the disparity in funding mobilized for wars versus environmental resilience.