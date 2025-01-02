Shahid Kapoor debuts Amitabh Bachchan-inspired look in ‘Deva’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has dropped the first look from his upcoming film ‘Deva’ and it has drawn major inspiration from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted the motion poster of ‘Deva,’ set to hit theatres on January 31.

Fans were in for a surprise as Shahid Kapoor’s fierce look in the poster drew inspiration from veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The post shows Big B’s iconic still from one of his classics in the background, donning a blue shirt with a cigarette in his mouth as he rests his head on his hands. Shahid Kapoor is shown in a bald look dressed in a white shirt and smoking a cigarette.

“Lock n’ Load,” the Bollywood actor wrote in the caption of the post which featured the background track ‘Marji Cha Maalik.’

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is an action-heavy entertainer and features Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in key roles alongside Shahid Kapoor. Last month, Indian media outlets reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are replacing Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan to lead ‘Cocktail 2’.

As per the reports, the lead pair of sci-fi rom-com ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ are all set to join hands once again, to headline Homi Adajania’s sequel to 2012 hit ‘Cocktail’.

The two Bollywood actors are reportedly on board for the sequel, touted as a love triangle, penned by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.