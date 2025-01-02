Scarlett reacts to Colin Jost’s joke about her on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Scarlett Johansson was caught in the crossfire of her husband Colin Jost’s joke battle with Michael Che. During the comedians’ annual Christmas Joke Swap on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment Dec. 21, Colin read out a NSFW quip about his wife that was written by his cohost.

“Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu,” he said. “But I ain’t trippin’. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” A camera then panned to Scarlett standing backstage. The actress, who shares son Cosmo, 3, with Colin and is also a mom to daughter Rose, 10, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac, was seen mouthing the words, “Oh my God!” “No, no, I’m just playin’, baby,” Colin continued, reading the joke from the teleprompter and laughing. “You know I don’t go downtown.”

Scarlett was again shown backstage, gasping. Many viewers praised the annual segment for being Colin and Michael’s funniest yet. “Having Scarlett there is a power move! Every year Che ups himself,” one viewer commented on YouTube, while another person wrote, “Involving Scarlett was some Next Level Sadistic Shiz.”

Scarlett, 40, and Jost, 42, have been married for more than four years. They first met in 2006, when she hosted SNL for the first time and began their relationship in 2017 after her fifth hosting stint on the NBC series. Scarlett told E! News in 2023 that Colin does run jokes by her for SNL. “I’ll often be like, ‘Well, that’s too much,’ and that’s the one that gets the biggest laugh,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t” imagine being able to punch up his material. “His brain is so primed for that.” Scarlett has praised Colin’s mischievousness. “He’s got his naughty side,” she said on Live with Kelly and Mark in November. “That’s why he keeps it interesting.”