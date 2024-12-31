Turkish CG discusses trade, agri cooperation with Punjab CM

Turkish Consul General Durmesh Bastag called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

They discussed measures to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

The CM said that people of Turkiye always supported Pakistan in difficult times. She called Turkiye a great friend and brother of Pakistan. She also expressed her government’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government will provide all possible facilities to Turkish investors. “One-window operation for the Turkish business community will be made more active”, she added.

Turkish Consul General Durmesh Bastag appreciated the public welfare projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that Turkiye attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.

“We are ready to further expand cooperation with Punjab in various fields”, he maintained.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered strict arrangements to ensure safety of the general public during the New Year celebrations. She directed to ensure foolproof security at public places, parks, shopping malls and other places.

“The police and administration should prevent all kinds of illegal activities with the cooperation of the general public and prompt action should be taken during occurrence of any suspicious activity”, she added.

She stated that the public should celebrate the New Year as a responsible citizen. She urged the public to avoid firing and other untoward activities. A strict crackdown will be launched against such elements who are found violating the law as well as endangering precious human lives”, she asserted. The CM said that action will be taken against those who fail to implement the SOPs with regard to buying and selling alcohol. The New Year should be started in a safe and peaceful environment. Punjab’s journey to development and prosperity will be further strengthened, she maintained.