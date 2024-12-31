MQM-P lawmaker Dr Mohan tenders resignation

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member of the National Assembly (MNA), Dr. Mohan Manjiani, who was elected on a minority seat in the February 8 general elections, has resigned from his position.

Dr. Manjiani’s resignation comes after consultations with the senior leadership of his party. Sources confirmed that the MNA submitted his resignation directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Mohan Manjiani was elected as a member of the National Assembly from a reserved minority seat in the 2024 general elections, representing MQM-P.

Earlier in March this year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified Manjiani following his resignation citing “personal reasons” for not retaining his seat.

However, within hours of the ECP’s decision, Dr. Manjiani appeared on a private news channel to deny his resignation, calling it “staged and set up” by MQM-P. He refrained from providing further details or any specific reasoning behind his claim.

Dr. Manjiani, who was elected to the National Assembly on a minority seat during the February 8 general elections, insisted that the resignation document filed with the ECP had not been signed by him. He went on to allege that the signature on the document was forged and that he had no involvement in the resignation process.

He stated that he would no longer be in contact with MQM-P on the matter and was currently in Dubai, where he intends to take his case to the election tribunal.

The controversy surrounding his resignation comes after rumors circulated on social media, claiming that Dr. Manjiani’s ticket for the reserved minority seat was tied to a “donation” to MQM-P. However, a dispute allegedly arose between Dr. Manjiani and the party, which caused the deal to fall through.