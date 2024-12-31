President Zardari promulgates Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance

President Asif Ali Zardari has promulgated the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, introducing significant changes to Pakistan’s tax structure.

The ordinance, which amends the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, aims to increase revenue generation and promote transparency in the tax system.

The tax rate for banking companies has been increased to 44 per cent for the tax year 2025, which is expected to generate approximately Rs. 70 billion for the government by December 31, 2024.

The tax rate for banking companies will be reduced to 43 per cent in 2026 and 42 per cent in 2027 and subsequent years. The tax rate for small companies remains unchanged at 20 per cent, while the rate for all other companies is 29 per cent.

The ordinance explains the method for calculating the ratio of total advances to deposits for banks. The government has set the “Type of Company-Rate of Tax” for banks in the ordinance.

The amount of “gross advances and deposit” at the conclusion of the accounting period and as reported in the yearly audited accounts is what the Ordinance defines as “gross advances and deposit” for the purposes of calculating the gross advances to deposit ratio.

Earlier on Sunday, President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday signed the Seminary Registration Act into law.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrasahs).