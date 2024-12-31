Happy 2025

The year 2024 is firmly behind us and while, for the first time in a long, long time, we are not in shambolic limbo, we still face an array of daunting challenges: an economy in disarray, a social fabric torn by inequality and intolerance, and a political system marred by corruption and instability. If we are to navigate through these turbulent waters, our government and society both need to rise to the occasion, demonstrating bold leadership and implementing specific, actionable reforms.

If the last two years featured neverending headaches for the administrators with an alarming state of the economy giving all our friends a run for their money, there was enough in the second half to suggest that there might be some light at the end of the tunnel. To stimulate meaningful economic growth, the government, however, would have to snap out of the complacency and embark on a series of targeted reforms.

Meanwhile, finances won’t be truly fixed unless serious attention is paid to how fractured our society is. Long, long ago, a former finance minister had quipped, “We’re hurting the country over petty politics. We are our own worst enemy.” If asked today, his response might still be the same but only to the extent of others. Characterised by religious intolerance, gender disparities, and limited access to quality education, there’s a lot that his government could take care of during his time in Islamabad.

Since time is slipping away, it would be disastrous for lawmakers to neglect the necessity of a revolution that fosters an inclusive society and restoring integrity in governance. Addressing the political divisions will go a long way in prioritising economic revitalisation, as we have emphasised on multiple occasions on these pages. The fate of the economy rests in our politicians’ hands. Unless they decide to come together and fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation, we will struggle to improve our standing as a credible investment destination. *