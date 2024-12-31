Five people charged in connection with Liam Payne’s fatal fall

Several people are being held accountable for the death of Liam Payne.

Two months after the One Direction alum suffered a fatal fall from the balcony of his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, five people have been charged in connection to his passing.

According to a press release shared by Argentina’s prosecutor’s office on Dec. 30-which referred to the defendants solely by their initials and was translated from Spanish to English-the hotel’s manager with the initials GAM, the hotel’s receptionist with the initials ERG, and Payne’s “representative” with the initials RLN were charged with negligent homicide while a hotel employee with the initials EDP and a waiter with the initials BNP were charged with supplying the singer with cocaine.

The BBC, citing Argentina’s prosecutor’s office, identified the first three defendants as Gilda Martin, Esteban Grassi and Roger Nores and the latter two as Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz.

Judge Laura Bruniard of the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 34 processed the charges against the five individuals on Dec. 27.

Per the press release, the hotel manager and the receptionist were in the lobby prior to Payne’s fall and saw the state of his condition, including him being “unable to stand due to the consumption of various substances.” The release says the manager allowed the “Bedroom Floor” artist to be taken to his hotel room that had a balcony and that the receptionist led a group of three individuals who “dragged” him to the room.

“Payne’s consciousness was altered and there was a balcony in the room,” the judge continued in the release. “The proper thing to do was to leave him in a safe place and with company until a doctor arrived. The people responsible at the hotel that day were the manager GAM and the head of reception ERG.”

Meanwhile, the third individual with the initials RLN, who is described in the press release as Payne’s “representative” and was allegedly helping him during his stay in Buenos Aires, is accused of failing to comply with his duties of care, assistance and aid. He’s also accused of abandoning Payne when he was purportedly aware of the musician’s state and battle with addiction.

As a result, Judge Bruniard said these three defendants are being charged for “creating a risk that resulted in Payne’s death, whether by action or omission.”

“In this specific case, I do not consider that N, M or G planned and wanted Payne’s death,” the judge stated earlier in the press release. “They did not imagine the outcome but they created a legally disapproved risk. M created this, in his role as manager of the establishment, by allowing Payne to go up to room 310. G did so by leading the group of people who took Payne to the aforementioned room. What happened was foreseeable.”

The judge added, “In the case of N, he should have consulted a doctor given the commitment made to the family of the deceased. He should have done this without relying on what the hotel employees could do.”

As for the drug supply charges against the two other individuals, the waiter with the initials BNP is accused of delivering cocaine to Payne twice on Oct. 14 and the hotel employee with the initials EDP allegedly provided the recording artist with cocaine on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. “In this case, it was proven that both EDP and BNP supplied cocaine in exchange for money to Liam James Payne,” the release states, adding that the later admitted to giving Payne drugs.

The defendants accused of negligent homicide could face one to five years in prison, the press release notes, while those accused of supplying cocaine could face four to 15 years in prison.

E! News has been unable to reach the five defendants for comment as it’s unclear if they have retained counsel.

The news of the charges comes less than two months after the public prosecutor’s office announced on Nov. 7 that three people had been charged following Payne’s passing-two accused of supplying drugs and one accused of abandonment of a person followed by death. While the office didn’t reveal the names at the time, the Dec. 30 release noted that the judge chose a different criminal classification for RLN instead of the original abandonment charge.

For his part, Nores told the Daily Mail in November he “never abandoned” Payne and that he wasn’t his manager but a friend.

Payne died on Oct. 16 at the age of 31. According to the results of his autopsy, he died of “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage.” When the results of the toxicology tests were shared on Nov. 7, it was revealed that he had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

In the Dec. 30 release, Judge Bruniard shared a theory for how Payne could’ve fallen-noting it’s possible that, given his state, he tried to leave the room through his balcony and fell. “I maintain that the person named tried to leave from the balcony of the place where he was left because the forensic experts noted that he did not lose his balance,” the judge said. “This is how the fall occurred.”

Payne was laid to rest in England at a funeral attended by his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.