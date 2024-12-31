Malala shares New Year resolutions with fans

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai shares her New Year resolutions with her fans. Expressing her hope, the 27-years-old said, “As the New Year begins, my biggest hope is that we will all, in every way we can, support their efforts to hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes and deliver education and equality for all Afghans.”

She took to her Instagram account to share the experiences and memories of the past year with her fans, along with a motivational and thoughtful message.

Malala, while highlighting the lessons she learnt, wrote, “As the year draws to a close, I’m grateful for every lesson learned and memory made in 2024.

“Last January, I set a goal of myself to be able to run for an hour on the treadmill without stopping.

“When I started, I could go for only two or three minutes, but I continued running almost every week. Then one day in September, I got on the treadmill and just didn’t stop!”

Nobel Prize laureate continued, “Even after the hour was over, I felt like I could keep going.

“At first, running was just about not giving up. Now my body wants to achieve more, which feels great for both my physical and mental health.”

She went on to share, “I love having my partner Asser by my side for big events and quiet moments. “He brings joy wherever he goes and helps me see the world in new ways.”

“I am so thankful for my kind, supportive friends – though it seems harder every year to spend time with them as we live in different cities and are busy pursuing careers or graduate degrees, starting families or traveling.

“The people who inspired me most this year were Afghan women and girls,” she added.

In the end, she expressed her gratitude, “May your 2025 be full of love, friendship and good health. May peace and justice find a home in every corner of our world?”