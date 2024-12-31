Pakistani athletes score big victories in 2024 sports competitions

Pakistani athletes across multiple sports competitions have achieved significant international success in 2024, bringing global recognition to the nation.

Snooker Champion Mohammad Asif secured his third world championship title by defeating an Iranian opponent further solidifying his status as a global sporting icon.

The national volleyball team conquered the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, defeating Turkmenistan in a thrilling final match. Pakistani baseball players also celebrated by winning the United Arab Classic, defeating the host nation UAE and demonstrating their competitive spirit.

Paralympic athlete Haider Ali added to the nation’s sporting glory by winning a bronze medal in discus throw, showcasing the incredible talent of Paralympic athletes. In powerlifting, athletes Twinkle, Sabil and Veronica Sohail dominated the Asian Pacific Powerlifting Championship, collectively winning an impressive fifteen gold medals. Martial arts saw another breakthrough with Shahzaib Rand making history by winning the Karate Combat Championship, marking a significant moment for Pakistani combat sports.

The taekwondo team delivered an outstanding performance at the sixth Asian Taekwondo Championship in Indonesia, winning an impressive array of medals: three gold, three silver and two bronze.

These achievements across diverse sports highlight Pakistan’s emerging global sporting prowess and the exceptional talent of its athletes in 2024.