SBP mops up Rs 460b from market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday mopped up Rs460 billion from the market through Open Market Operation, Repo Sale to remove excess liquidity from the banking system.

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Repo Sale (Mop-up) on December 31, 2024 for 3-day tenor and taken Rs460 billion from the market, the OMO results issued here shown.

The central bank received 2 bids for 3-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs460 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.90 to 12.95 percent. The SBP accepted entire amount of both the quotes offered for 3-day tenor at 12.95% rate of return.