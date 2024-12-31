Rupee sheds 8 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 8 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.47. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.10 and Rs 279.60. respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 13 paisa to close at Rs 290.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decline of 26 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.70 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.96.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 75.83, while the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 paisa to close at Rs74.14.