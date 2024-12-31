Pakistan’s sports goods exports to China register increase in 2024

In the first 11 months of 2024, China imported basketballs, footballs and volleyballs (commodity code: 95066210) worth USD 10.7 million from Pakistan, an increase of 6.68% compared with the same period last year, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

The development highlights Pakistan’s growing status as a global hub for high-quality sporting goods, as well as reflects its growing economic ties with China.

Pakistan has an enduring practice of producing high-quality sports goods, including footballs, basketballs, volleyballs and other accessories. Experts believe that the country’s skilled artisans are renown for their expertise in this field. Despite its superb craftsmanship and a large pool of workers, the industry’s poor access to international markets has hampered its growth for a long time.

However, China provides Pakistan with an excellent opportunity to expand its influence and open up new markets now. As the world’s largest manufacturing country, China has advanced manufacturing technology, a huge economic volume and a complete trade network, all of which can help Pakistan’s sporting goods industry to undergo significant changes, CEN reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammad Shariq, chief representative of the National Bank of Pakistan, noted that during his tenure in China, he witnessed a growing interest in sports among the Chinese people, which is driven by a health-conscious middle class and government-backed fitness initiatives, creating a strong market for sporting goods. Pakistani footballs, a specialty product of Sialkot manufacturers, remain a major export, while basketballs and volleyballs have also seen growth due to their growing popularity in Chinese schools and professional leagues.

China’s expanding grassroots sports programmes and preparations for hosting major sporting events have increased demand for high-quality equipment. The surge in exports highlights the strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Shariq added.

Pakistan is converting from traditional sports goods to innovative designs. The country now caters to a broader audience, meeting the diverse demands of sports enthusiasts worldwide by breaking through the tradition and adopting more diverse designs, Sony Iqbal, Chairman of the Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Association in Pakistan told.

Pakistani industry leaders are optimistic about continued growth in exports as Chinese companies increasingly recognize the reliability and craftsmanship of Pakistani manufacturers. “We have upgraded our machinery and training programs to meet global standards. The growing demand for our sporting goods in China validates our efforts and encourages us to explore other international markets, said Mohammad Ahmed, a well-known exporter from Sialkot.