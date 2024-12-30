A Befitting Response

Kabul’s complete disregard and denial of Islamabad’s repeated calls of taking actions against TTP eventually resulted in the recent airstrikes by Pakistan against TTP Fitna Al Khawarij camps in border areas. These camps had been a persistent source of cross-border terrorism, undermining Pakistan’s peace and security.

In the attack four major terrorist centers were targeted where terrorists were present in large number including suicide bombers, few important commanders and large caches of weapons and ammunition.

Important terrorist’s commanders who have been targeted include, Sher Zaman alias Mukhlis Yar and Abu Hamza, (trainers of suicide bombers), Akhtar Muhammad alias Khalil and Shoaib Iqbal (head of TTP Omer Media) including the media office.

Pakistan action against TTP Fitna Al Khawarij is in self-defense along border areas as international law acknowledges a state’s right to self-defense when threats emanate from foreign territories.

The Taliban government must understand now that the menace of terrorism knows no boundaries.

After the US withdrawal it was hoped that masses would see a new era of peace and stability but it proved otherwise and Taliban’s three-year rule could not succeed in controlling terrorism inside Afghanistan either.

This is evident from the recent killing of senior Afghan Taliban Khalilur Rehman Haqqani, the Afghan Taliban’s acting minister for refugees in a suicide bombing near his office in Kabul. Mr Haqqani was the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani Network, and the uncle of Sirajud Haqani, the current acting interior minister. ISKP had claimed responsibility for Haqqani’s killing.

This killing was being viewed as a retaliatory move by ISKP in response to the Afghan Taliban’s aggressive campaign against ISKP causing severe damage. The killing of Khalil Haqqani, the highest-ranking Taliban official, was a major setback to the Taliban government. He was the second-highest target of ISKP since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021.

Pakistan seeks good and cordial relations with Afghanistan, but Islamabad’s desire should not be taken as its weakness.

However, Pakistan expects from IAG to reciprocate good will and fulfill long standing Pakistan’s demand to take action against TTP Khawarij.

It’s very unfortunate that IAG is taking advantage of the already fragile situation in Kurram and unprovoked firing by IAG in Kurram, in collaboration with TTP elements, exacerbates the already unstable security situation, as Pakistan focuses on maintaining law and order in the region.

Moreover, fake news is being circulated by IAG claiming that Afghan forces attacked Pakistani forces in the Kurram area. But reality is that a cross-border exchange of fire occurred early on 28th December 2024, when Fitna Al Khawarij (TTP), alongside Afghan forces, opened intense, unprovoked fire from across the border. Pakistani troops, ever vigilant, retaliated effectively with precision.

Afghanistan’s actions in escalating tensions in Kurram demonstrate a disregard for Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize the area amidst ongoing challenges.

Afghan Taliban’s irresponsible and deceitful policies ensure the continuation of terrorism, deepening regional instability and global distrust.

The Taliban government must understand now that the menace of terrorism knows no boundaries.

The karma of terrorism will keep hitting them back unless the Afghan Taliban’s policy towards harbouring terrorists changes.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.