The world is reeling from the shocking news of the downed Azerbaijan plane, a catastrophe that has stolen precious lives and shattered families. On that fateful flight from Baku, 38 passengers were tragically lost, leaving a void that is impossible to fill. It was only because of sheer good fortune and the expertise of the pilot that at least some of the passengers could be saved.

As the layers of this tragedy peel away, a chilling truth comes to light: there is still no closure.

At first glance, the crash was attributed to a flock of birds-a narrative all too often designed to cover up deeper, more sinister complicity. Yet, as investigations unfold, an alarming pattern emerges, pointing directly to Russia’s air defence system. Whether it was due to an overactive air defence system or a deliberate move that underscores skies over Russia as a war zone, the Kremlin has neither confirmed nor refuted roaring allegations. However, its chequered past when it comes to a disregard for civilian lives in the midst of conflicts reads like a horror story.

Further clarification can only be obtained through a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry.

Any attempt by Russia to sweep the incident under the rug would colour the entire episode several shades darker. At this point, we can only hope that this was an unfortunate accident and not a calculated manoeuvre to bring down the plane in a show of dominance in the region, treating human lives as mere pawns in geopolitical games.

The after-shocks have already begun to reverberate throughout the world, and some countries have already taken appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

We owe it to the victims, to their families, and to ourselves to ensure that this horror will not become just another footnote in history.

The world must respond with unyielding solidarity, demanding that such reckless acts be met with consequences. Another crash involving an alleged bird strike caused a South Korean plane to burst into flames, leaving 179 dead in one of the deadliest disasters. The only path to prevent future tragedies is through collective awareness and unwavering action. *