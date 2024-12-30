After much ado, Zardari signs contentious madrassa bill into law

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday signed the madrassa registration bill into law ending the weeks-long friction with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a gazette notification for the said law according to which seminaries would be registered as per the Societies Act.

Furthermore, the president has also issued an ordinance concerning amendments to the Societies Registration Act 2024.

As per the ordinance, applicable only to the Islamabad’s jurisdiction, madrassas will have the discretion to register either with the education ministry or the industries ministry.

The development follows the federal cabinet’s Friday’s approval of the tweaks to the Societies Registration Act 1860 after the government and the JUI-F resolved their differences.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wherein the former reportedly “accepted all demands of the Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Deenia (ITMD)” regarding the bill.

The disputed madrassa bill, which has already been passed by both houses of parliament, had become a bone of contention between the Fazl-led party and the government.

Its enactment was part of an agreement between the government and the religio-political party for supporting the 26th Amendment, Fazl had said previously.

The bill required President Zardari’s assent to become law after he returned the bill, citing legal objections.

The said legislation, now an Act, amends the existing procedure for registration of madrassas with the education ministry, stating that the institutions should be affiliated with the industries ministry instead.

Lal Shehbaz Qalandar

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the shrine of the Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here at Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and local leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party were also present on the occasion.

The President offered Fateha and laid floral wreath at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

President Zardari also prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.