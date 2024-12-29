Celestial V70 wins overall honours in Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Australia’s Celestial V70 won the overall trophy for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Sunday, after the bluewater classic was overshadowed by the deaths of two sailors in treacherous, blustery weather.

Skipper Sam Haynes opened up the champagne after he and the crew were presented in Hobart with the prestigious Tattersall Cup, awarded to the overall victors after taking into account boat size and other factors.

“We had really good conditions for this boat and also the crew that were the right guys,” said Haynes, who is commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

“But it was absolutely nuclear out there — it was so rough.” Haynes’ victory — his second after winning in 2022 — is provisional while other boats have yet to complete the race but his position is unassailable.

Haynes said that his 2022 win had been a “life changing moment. “So, to be able to back it up and to have the wonderful achievement of sailing with my crew, it is an achievement. “Most of crew from 2022 were with me — and the rest have sailed with me in other races,” he added.

High seas and gale-force winds battered the 104-strong fleet that departed a sunny Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day for the 628-nautical mile ocean race, first held in 1945. Thirty yachts have so far pulled out, with more than 60 still racing at sea.