Traffic police launches 24/7 helpline to assist Karachiites amid protests

Traffic police have launched a 24/7 helpline to assist the residents of Karachi amid ongoing Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) at 12 locations across the city.

According to reports, the demonstrations, ongoing for three days, have resulted in road closures, causing frustration among residents. However, the traffic police have taken proactive measures to ease the situation.

To assist citizens, the Karachi Traffic Police have established a 24-hour operation at their 1915 helpline office, working in three shifts to provide real-time traffic updates.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Sub-Inspector Ilyas Siyal explained, “We are utilizing four telephones exclusively for the helpline and monitoring the situation through cameras. While the protests have disrupted traffic for three days, we are guiding citizens on which routes are blocked and suggesting alternative paths to their destinations.” He added that the team is working tirelessly in three shifts around the clock to ensure uninterrupted assistance. Meanwhile, citizens have urged the authorities to resolve the situation through negotiations and bring the sit-ins to an end.