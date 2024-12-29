IWMB hosts plantation drive at Margalla View Point

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Sunday held a significant plantation drive at the site of the demolished Monal Restaurant now Margalla View Point, honoring the environmental journalists who have tirelessly raised their voices against environmental violations linked to the establishment and other businesses within the Margalla Hills National Park.

This event marked a significant step in the restoration of the national park, in line with the Supreme Court’s directive to preserve the natural space and protect the fragile ecosystem.

The once bustling Monal Restaurant site, located in a pristine area of the Margalla Hills, one of the four ridges, was demolished after the Supreme Court ruled that the restaurant’s presence contributed to severe environmental degradation, including pollution of freshwater springs, threats to wildlife health, and worsening vehicular congestion and noise pollution. The decision aimed to restore the area to its natural state, free from commercial exploitation that had been detrimental to the park’s environment.

The plantation activity, which saw the planting of numerous of native tree species, was symbolic in more ways than one. The drive featured species like Amaltas, Chir Pine, Sanatha, and other indigenous flora, aimed at rejuvenating the natural ecosystem and contributing to biodiversity restoration. Each plant bore a plaque inscribed with the name of a journalist, recognizing their continuous efforts to highlight the environmental hazards caused by the commercial activities in the area.

IWMB Chairperson, Rina Saeed Khan emphasized the importance of protecting the Margalla Hills National Park, one of the country’s most cherished natural resources. “Today’s plantation drive is not just about replanting trees; it’s about ensuring that the voices of the journalists, who have long fought to preserve this natural space, are remembered and honored,” said IWMB Chairperson.“Their work has been instrumental in bringing attention to the violations that were threatening the integrity of this national park.”

The journalists, who attended the event, expressed their gratitude and emphasized the critical role of media in highlighting environmental issues. “The Margalla Hills National Park has been under threat for years, and today, we are witnessing a positive change. This drive is a tribute not only to the journalists but to everyone who cares about preserving our environment,” said President Environment Journalist Forum Ali Jabir Malik, leading journalists present at the event.

The demolition of Monal and other similar establishments has raised hopes for the rehabilitation of the park’s ecosystem. Experts believe that the cessation of commercial activity in the park, coupled with continuous reforestation efforts like this plantation drive, will restore balance to the area’s delicate ecological system, benefiting both wildlife and local communities. The IWMB’s efforts to restore the Margalla Hills National Park continue, with plans for further tree planting and conservation activities aimed at safeguarding the park’s biodiversity and natural resources.