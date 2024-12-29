Shakrial Post office: a lifeline amidst adversity

Often seen as a ray of hope for residents with eager expectations, the Shakrial post office in Rawalpindi reflects the resilience of Pakistan Post amidst daunting challenges. As Emily Dickinson aptly described in her poem, “‘Hope’ is the Thing with Feathers,” hope resides within us, offering a song of encouragement even in the darkest times.

Operating from just two small shops with a team of eight, this post office serves as a vital lifeline for communities across Rawalpindi and Islamabad, overcoming inadequate infrastructure, limited space, and a lack of basic facilities to deliver affordable and essential services to thousands.

Pakistan Post has long served as a crucial public institution, reaching even the most remote corners of the country. With around 13,000 post offices, it provides services to 20 million households and businesses. Beyond traditional mail delivery, it also acts as an agent for the government, offering services such as Savings Bank, Postal Life Insurance, tax collection, and utility bill payments.

Despite its expansive reach and critical role, Pakistan Post faces persistent challenges. The Shakrial post office in Rawalpindi, located near the Islamabad Highway, is one such example. Serving neighborhoods like Zia Masjid, Iqbal Town, Murshid Town, and Professor Colony, it operates under difficult conditions.

Among the staff is Faisal, a postman who explained the difficulties they face, talking to APP says, “We receive no petrol allowance. I commute from Golra and distribute all postal items at my own expense.”

Aftab, the office’s in-charge, added that the office has been without electricity for three months due to unpaid bills, relying on borrowed electricity from neighbors. “We don’t even have a UPS or generator. Rent for our two shops has been overdue for over a year,” Aftab shared about the working conditions with this scribe.

The office’s conditions are a challenge for both staff and customers. With only six chairs for eight employees, not everyone has a proper seat, yet they continue to serve with dedication.

Salim, a staff member, noted, “The lack of infrastructure affects both our work and the customers’ experience.” Customers like Zainab pointed out the lack of seating and desks, while Bilal highlighted that the office is hard to locate due to the absence of a signboard

Zainab also expressed concerns about walking through the dark market for service, especially when sending money to her family.

Suggestions from locals include relocating the office to a larger space and adding specialized counters. Senior citizen Qaim Shah remarked, “A spacious office with proper facilities would make this service even better.”

Despite these struggles, the post office remains indispensable to the community. For students like Mudassar, it ensures the timely delivery of academic materials, enabling him to continue his education while working.

On a broader scale, Pakistan Post is making strides. According to the Universal Postal Union’s 2022 Postal Ranking Index, Pakistan Post ranks 55th out of 162 countries, reflecting its reliability, reach, relevance, and resilience amid ongoing challenges.

Globally, postal services are evolving into key drivers of national economies, going beyond traditional mail delivery. Deutsche Post DHL in Germany integrates automation and e-commerce solutions, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has expanded into digital mail and e-commerce partnerships, and Japan Post offers financial services and efficient logistics for both domestic and international markets.

According to Pakistan Post, the department is currently ranked 55th out of 162 countries in the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) Postal Ranking Index for 2022. The ranking is based on four pillars: reliability, reach, relevance, and resilience, reflecting the organization’s commitment to service excellence.