Marine pollution: A growing threat to South Asia ‘s coastal ecosystems, livelihoods

South Asia, home to over 1.8 billion people, is facing escalating environmental challenges, with marine pollution emerging as a critical threat. Coastal ecosystems, reliant on fishing and tourism, are suffering from rising levels of plastic waste, industrial runoff, and untreated sewage. Immediate action is needed to protect both the environment and the livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

The region’s heavy reliance on agriculture is a key driver of marine pollution, as excessive use of chemical fertilizers causes nutrient-rich runoff that contaminates rivers and oceans. Despite efforts to improve farming practices, countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh continue to see rising fertilizer use, aggravating the environmental crisis.

A recent World Bank report reveals that six South Asian countries contribute to cross-border pollution, including plastics, industrial waste, and untreated sewage, through the 20 major rivers in the region. The Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Indus River basins are major sources of pollution. This environmental degradation is severely impacting coastal economies, with declining fish stocks, polluted beaches, and damaged marine habitats leading to significant economic losses.

Plastic waste, one of the most persistent threats to marine life, exacerbates the problem. Improper waste management and storm-driven littering result in plastics—such as bags, bottles, and fishing gear—entering the oceans. The long decomposition time of plastic leaves lasting damage to coastal ecosystems.

Pakistan, for instance, faces significant marine pollution challenges, especially in its coastal cities like Karachi and the districts of Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin in Sindh. The country generates approximately 20 million tons of waste annually, with 10% consisting of plastic. While Pakistan has taken steps, such as banning single-use plastic bags in major cities, much more needs to be done. Local governments can extend these bans to coastal areas and organize cleanup projects to promote sustainable practices.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, a Sustainable Development Expert, talking to APP emphasizes that effective wastewater management is crucial in mitigating marine pollution. He advocates for the installation and upgrading of wastewater treatment plants to prevent untreated industrial and domestic waste from reaching the sea. He also suggests converting waste into energy as a sustainable alternative.

Dr. Kumbhar stresses the importance of stricter enforcement of environmental laws, particularly in Sindh, to prevent industries from discharging untreated waste into the sea. He also advocates for educating local communities and stakeholders about the harmful effects of marine pollution and promoting eco-friendly practices. Establishing Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) along the Sindh coastline would also contribute to conserving vital marine ecosystems, he says.

Marine pollution is not only a threat to biodiversity but also to the health of coastal communities. The pollutants in the oceans, such as heavy metals, microplastics, and chemicals, accumulate in fish, posing serious health risks including cancer and neurological disorders. Poor sanitation and untreated sewage discharge further exacerbate waterborne diseases like cholera, hepatitis, and gastrointestinal infections in coastal areas. Moreover, the declining fish stocks due to pollution threaten the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen in Sindh and other regions.

The destruction of coral reefs, vital for biodiversity and coastal protection, further complicates the situation. Pollution, including oil spills, significantly damages these ecosystems, weakening natural defenses against cyclones and rising sea levels. Mangroves, another crucial barrier against coastal erosion, are also suffering from unchecked industrial activities and pollution. As a result, coastal areas are becoming more vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Addressing marine pollution in South Asia requires concerted efforts at both the regional and global levels. Dr. Kumbhar stresses the importance of international collaboration to tackle transboundary marine pollution effectively. Drawing inspiration from initiatives in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, he advocates for shared knowledge and joint actions to reduce ocean pollution.

Indonesia, for example, plans to cut marine plastic debris by 70% by 2025 through public awareness campaigns and infrastructure improvements. Similarly, Vietnam aims to reduce marine plastic by 50% by 2030, focusing on eliminating single-use plastics in coastal tourist areas. Meanwhile, in China, the “Blue Circle” initiative, started in 2020, uses digital technology to manage marine plastic waste, with impressive results. This model has helped recycle over 10,000 tonnes of marine waste, including 2,200 tonnes of plastic, with plans to expand the effort nationwide.

The threats facing South Asia’s marine ecosystems are undeniable. Acidification, overfishing, and pollution are all factors contributing to the rapid decline in ocean health, impacting food chains and the income of those reliant on fishing. Immediate action is required to safeguard marine biodiversity, protect local economies, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Governments, industries, and local communities must collaborate to enforce stricter environmental laws, promote sustainable practices, and invest in cleanup initiatives. Only through combined efforts can South Asia hope to reverse the damage and preserve its coastal resources for future generations.