In the age of below-normal rainfall this winter, the debate over the delicate balance between nature and the national economy should become a national debate. Although rainfall in cities triggers a rush to pakora and samosa shops, for rural areas, excessive rain or the lack of it affects the agricultural economy. Short rainfall is critical for Rabi crops such as wheat and barley, especially in rain-fed regions. Without adequate water, achieving the crop production targets set for the season becomes a challenge. These targets are not just numbers; they are vital to ensuring food security and stabilizing the economy.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and supporting farmers is essential. While the government has provided resources like loans, seeds and fertilisers, the looming threat of water stress demands long-term solutions. Rain-fed farming areas need better water management systems, including reservoirs and efficient irrigation techniques, to reduce dependence on unpredictable weather.

While the national media mostly focuses the economic front related industrial and urban commercial activities, rural economy hardly becomes a national narrative. Instead, cosmetic and makeshift solutions are offered. The government’s Kissan Card initiative offers interest-free loans for small farmers. This is indeed a step in the right direction, but this measure alone may not boost agricultural credit. Small loans hardly improve machinery sales. Farmers need such measures that translate their toiling job into actual gains.

Globally, fluctuating commodity prices and rising food costs remain concerns. Energy prices have seen slight declines, but the Food Price Index shows a year-on-year increase, signalling continued pressure on imports and inflation. The focus now should be on creating fiscal space for development spending. Strengthening agriculture, maintaining export momentum and managing inflation are key to sustaining economic recovery.

The government’s strategy must address weather challenges with long-term reforms. Supporting farmers, stabilising industries and maintaining fiscal discipline can sustain growth. *