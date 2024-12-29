Kurram jirga fails to reach agreement as deadlock persists

The Kurram grand jirga (tribal assembly) failed to reach an agreement during its recent convening in Kohat, as discussions faltered and a deadlock persisted over several unresolved issues related to the ongoing peace efforts in the Kurram tribal district.

According to media reports, despite intensive consultations, a deadlock persisted, particularly concerning the contentious clause requiring the surrender of heavy weaponry to national advisors, preventing the signing of a peace agreement. The lack of consensus on this key matter has left the region’s peace process in limbo.

While both sides have largely agreed on most aspects of the agreement, the issue of weapons storage continues to cause division. Despite repeated consultations with local elders, one side has yet to reach a decision on the matter, maintaining the deadlock.

At the Jirga meeting, held at Kohat Fort under the leadership of Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Bilal Shah, various points were discussed. Government officials clarified that, until heavy weapons are surrendered, the risk of opening roads cannot be taken.

One of the sides has demanded that all weapons from both parties be handed over to the government, and that decisions from the Apex Committee be followed. Discussions on this demand are ongoing.

Government representatives also informed the Jirga members that helicopter services have been launched to deliver medicines and other supplies to Kurram.

Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali stated that since December 13, over 16,000 patients have been treated at the Parachinar DHQ, and health facilities across Kurram are providing timely services, including medicines.

Ali further explained that there is a sufficient stock of medicines at all health centers, including Upper Kurram’s DHQ in Parachinar.

The Parachinar DHQ has also seen the highest number of OPD patients in its history, with the majority being women and children. For patients unable to visit hospitals, medicines are being delivered to their homes, and insulin for diabetic patients will be dispatched on Monday.

He added that diapers for children have been sent, and medication supplies will continue until roads are reopened.

Earlier, it was reported that a peace agreement had been reached during a long-delayed grand jirga, held amid escalating violence that had gripped the entire region.

Meanwhile protests against the closure of roads in Kurram district had begun to spread in other parts of the country aswell as the sit-in in Parachinar has entered its sixth day. Roads blockages in the tribal district of Kurram, including Parachinar, continue. In Parachinar itself, the sit-in on the main Kachehri Road in front of the Press Club has entered its sixth day.

Philanthropist Faisal Edhi has urged the government to take appropriate steps to resolve the crisis in Kurram district, warning that it may ignite unrest across the country.

He made this statement while addressing members of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) at the HRCP Karachi office on Friday.

Expressing concerns over the gravity of the situation, Faisal said that if proper records were maintained, it would reveal that more than a hundred children have already died due to the ongoing conflict.

He stressed that the situation was dire, with no medicines available for cancer patients or those suffering from brain haemorrhage. He pointed out that there was also a severe shortage of oxygen and insulin, even in private hospitals, and medical procedures and operations have been suspended since the conflict began.

Meanwhile in Karachi the traffic police failed to ensure swift flow of traffic despite the announcement of protest sit-ins by the religious party in advance. There was complete chaos across the city as traffic jams were seen on main arteries and link roads.

Long queues of vehicles were formed on important roads including Sharea Faisal and MA Jinnah Road. Citizens faced difficulties in reaching their destinations.