Govt likely to increase petroleum prices by Rs4 on New Year’s Eve

The government is likely to increase the petroleum prices by Rs4 on New Year night. According to sources, the price of diesel is likely to be increased by Rs4 per litre. The price of petrol is likely to remain unchanged, the sources said.

Moreover, the price of kerosene oil is likely to be increased by Rs1 per litre.

The finance minister will announce the new prices on December 31 after consulting the prime minister.

The people are likely to welcome the Year 2025 with increase in petroleum prices.

Earlier, the government had kept the petrol prices unchanged, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was reduced by Rs3.05 per litre.