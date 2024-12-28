Pakistan strike early as South Africa struggle in 148-run chase

Marco Jansen-rattled Pakistan made a comeback against South Africa as the side’s pacers dismissed three back-to-back Proteas batters on the third day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Saturday.

The fiery duo of Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad struck early in the innings and put the home side under immense pressure. The former removed opener Tony de Zorri, and the latter dismissed his replacement, Ryan Rickelton.

Abbas struck again and removed Tristan Stubbs from the pitch all the while danger man Aiden Markram remained on the ground and was joined by skipper Temba Bavuma. Early in Pakistan’s second innings, Jansen had registered a six-wicket haul as he wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batters and dismissed them in quick successions after the visiting side resumed play on 88 for three, with star batters Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel at 16 and eight, respectively. The duo soon scored two runs and erased South Africa’s lead of 90 runs. Babar crossed the fifty-run mark and Saud stood with a score of 36. The pair, after just 14 overs, gave Pakistan a lead of 62 runs. The joy, however, was short-lived when Marco Jansen struck again and got star batter Babar out, registering his third wicket of the inning and putting Pakistan in further danger.

Babar’s wicket opened up a flurry of wickets as Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal all returned to the pavilion after scoring meagre runs leaving Pakistan at 208-7 with Saud’s steady flow of runs.

Saud’s steadiness remained constant despite Jansen’s onslaught. The batter was at 66 when the tea break was called. Within five overs, he was nearing a ton, but that dream was short-lived as the Proteas pacer struck yet again. Saud was dismissed after scoring a marvellous innings of 84 from just 113 deliveries, with Pakistan leading by just 146 runs and with one wicket in hand.

Earlier on the second day, Pakistan’s top-order struggled, losing three wickets early.

The left-handed batter Saim Ayub was sent back to the pavilion for 27 after a promising start, falling to Kagiso Rabada with a score of 49. Followed by skipper Shan Masood, who scored 28 runs before Tristan Stubbs caught the catch when Jansen delivered the third ball of the 16th over.

Kamran Ghulam, who smashed 54 runs in the first innings, was dismissed for four runs in the second phase after Jansen struck again, leaving Pakistan tattering at 74/3.

Proteas capitalised in the first innings by posting 301 runs in response to Pakistan’s total of 211, securing a 90-run lead.

Reflecting on the conditions, Aiden Markram said it was a typical Centurion pitch, providing assistance for the fast bowlers.

“While I was batting it did feel that at any time the ball could nip past your edge,” he said.

Markram cautioned South Africa would need to bowl well to press home their advantage on Saturday.