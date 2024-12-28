Beyoncé trolls Netflix over streaming concerns

This ain’t Texas-this is buffering. As Beyoncé gets ready to perform during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day halftime show at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, she couldn’t help but poke a bit of fun at Netflix, who will be live-streaming the game on their platform.

In a video posted to her social media accounts Dec. 24, the Grammy winner could be seen sitting on a football field wearing a flowing cape, big hat and sunglasses and strumming a banjo to the tune of her hit “Texas Hold ‘Em.” As Beyoncé removes her sunglasses, the camera zooms in on her face before giving viewers the classic Netflix red circle buffer.

The “Diva” singer-who shares children Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, 7, with husband Jay-Z-can then be heard laughing over the buffer, before the video cuts to a reminder about the game.

“I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve,” the 43-year-old wrote alongside the promo. “I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX.”

And of course fans were delighted by the trolling, with Netflix even jumping in to share their own thoughts.

“now hold on,” they wrote in the comments of her video on X, formerly Twitter, before changing their bio on the platform to, “roasted by beyoncé 12.24.25.”

Beyoncé’s halftime performance marks the first time she’s taken the stage since wrapping her Renaissance World Tour in October 2023, and also the first since the March release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

And while the Texans-Ravens game will start streaming on Netflix at 4:30pm, fans will still have three hours to catch her performance on the platform after the game ends, according to Variety.

But it’s not all about football for Beyoncé, as mom Tina Knowles recently shared a few of the family’s holiday traditions that they’ll be enjoying this year.

“For the kids, we buy toys just like in any other family,” she told E! News. “That’s what they like.”

And it’s not just gifts they’ll be enjoying, as Tina has another recipe for success up her sleeve, noting she’ll be, “making my amazing gumbo.”

“I just made it for Thanksgiving,” she added, “it was so many people that came over. Just good food and company and family.”