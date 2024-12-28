Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain marked their 5th wedding anniversary with heartwarming wishes for each other.

Showbiz A-lister Iqra Aziz turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday morning, with the couple’s photos from a recent shoot, to wish her actor-director husband, Yasir Hussain, on their 5th wedding anniversary. “We’ve survived five years of love, laughter and Netflix password sharing. Here’s to many more to come. Love you more with each passing year,” she wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery. “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

On the other hand, the ‘Lahore Se Aagey’ star posted a bunch of throwback pictures from over the years to wish his better half on their wedding anniversary. In an adorable love note along with the selfies, Hussain expressed his gratitude to Aziz for changing his life for the better and making him evolve as a person. “You are not a wife you are my teacher. Guru dev aap mahaan hain meri jaan hain,” he quipped. “Jokes apart I really think you’ve changed my life in a good way. 5 Years of Love, Fun, laughter, travel, enjoyment, care and respect,” he added. “You are kind respectful and humble I have never seen a superstar like you.” “5 saal pehly aaj hi k din mai ne apni life ka best decision lia tha (5 years ago, on this day, I made the best decision of my life). Love you my best selfie partner,” he concluded.

Thousands of their fans reacted to the now-viral posts with likes and warm anniversary wishes for the celebrity couple. For the unversed, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019, after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.