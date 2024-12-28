FIA raids fake visa factory, arrests 2 human smugglers in Gujranwala

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two human smugglers during a raid on a fake visa factory in Gujranwala.

FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala raided Shadman Colony and arrested two accused named Ziaur Rehman and Ijaz Ahmed. The accused were providing fake visas to

citizens with the help of agents in different parts of Pakistan.

The accused are involved in making and selling fake passports, visa stickers and other travel documents. The accused used to defraud innocent citizens through fake documents. The accused used to provide fake documents by receiving huge amounts of money.

The accused are part of international networks involved in human trafficking. During the raid, 20 Pakistani and 31 foreign passports, large number of fake visa stickers were recovered from the accused. The machines used in the production of fake visa stickers were also recovered from the accused.

As many as 96 fake visa stickers of Europe, 18 of China, 41 of the UK and 12 of the US were recovered from the accused. Fake visa stickers from Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Serbia, Greece, Sweden, Malta, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, and the UAE were also recovered from the accused.

Moreover, 95 fake stamps, bank deposit slips, 13 fake residence cards and immigration stamps, lamination sheets and other travel documents were seized from the accused.

Fake Chamber of Commerce cards, student cards, mobile phones, lamination machines, typing machines were also recovered from the accused.

The organized network of the arrested accused worked in collaboration with various agents. The accused and their agents used to trap innocent citizens from all over the country. The accused used to give fake visa stickers to innocent citizens after receiving huge amounts of money. The accused used to send innocent citizens abroad on visit visas or Umrah visas.

Using fake visa stickers, the accused tried to send citizens to Europe from Dubai, Azerbaijan and other countries. The accused were arrested and investigation started. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.

Director FIA Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said crackdown against elements involved in human trafficking is underway. Intelligence-based raid teams are raiding on organized gangs, he said.

He said that special raid teams have been formed to arrest human traffickers. All resources are being utilized to arrest the accused, Abdul Qadir Qamar said.