Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated four newly-constructed roads in Union Council 45 (PP-158, NA-118) of the Shad Bagh area, here on Saturday.

The inaugurated roads include Triple Road Shad Bagh, Ehsan Road, Sher Shah Road, and Kashmir Road. The minister formally opened these projects by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

During the event, locals and community leaders warmly welcomed the finance minister, expressing their appreciation for the timely completion of these vital development projects, which they described as a landmark step for the area’s growth and progress.

In his address, the minister stressed the importance of road infrastructure as a backbone for economic development. He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing economic activities at the grassroots level by ensuring the rehabilitation and construction of road networks.

“The construction of roads at the Union Council level will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by facilitating daily commutes and business activities. These roads will not only enhance travel convenience but also provide a much-needed boost to local economic activities,” he said.

The minister extended his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for prioritizing this critical development project. He remarked, “Under the visionary leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is witnessing the completion of development projects at an unprecedented pace. She is upholding the legacy of public service established by her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and uncle, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.”

He expressed optimism that such initiatives would position Punjab at the forefront of national development and ensure the provision of essential services and infrastructure for its people.

Finance Minister assured that government would continue its unwavering efforts to uplift communities through more development projects.

Following the inauguration, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Bilawal Shah, where he offered Fateha and laid a chadar as a mark of respect.