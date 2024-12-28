SBP announces deadline for returning prize bonds

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that only four days remain for individuals to return their prize bonds.

In a statement released today, the central bank reminded the public that the last date for the redemption of prize bonds worth 40,000, 25,000, 15,000, and 7,500 rupees is 31st December 2024.

The bank specified that the bonds can be returned at any commercial bank branch, including the State Bank’s head office. After the deadline, requests for the return or exchange of these prize bonds will no longer be accepted.

The announcement serves as a final reminder to bondholders, urging them to complete the necessary formalities before the cut-off date to avoid losing the opportunity to redeem their bonds.