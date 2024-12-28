Not part of govt as country ‘not heading in right direction’: Saad Rafique

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Saad Rafique, stated that Pakistan cannot move forward through “remote control democracy” and expressed his dissatisfaction with the country’s direction, emphasising that this was the reason he was not a part of the government.

He added that he would not remain silent when there is wrongdoing.

While addressing an event on the 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, Saad Rafique said, “Pakistan cannot progress through remote control democracy. This is not the way to move the country forward. The country is entangled in internal conflicts, and today the country is not on the right path.”

He further criticised the situation in Azad Kashmir, stating that groups form and the government yields to them. “Why was someone appointed in Kashmir politics who has no connection to the region? We had warned against this, but no one listened.”

He added, “How long will we sit in drawing rooms and complain? We have to speak up. Who will speak? This is why I am not part of the government. My colleagues know this. I am still a part of my party, but I cannot remain silent when there is wrongdoing.”

Saad Rafique also mentioned that the new U.S administration has no interest in Imran Khan, and their focus remains on Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. “We don’t realize our power, but our enemies do. When you’re surrounded, how can you remain silent? We have to find a way out,” he stated.

He also revealed that he had discussed some issues with prominent figures, though he chose not to name them, adding that negotiations should succeed.

Renowned journalist Sohail Waraich agreed with Saad Rafique, stating that democracy and the constitution are vital for Pakistan’s progress. “By following the constitution, democracy can move forward. The constitution states that parliament can make laws, and we need to resolve crises through the constitution and parliament.”

He pointed out the flaws within political parties, noting that while they have strengths, hatred among them poses a barrier to reconciliation. “Today, one party supports the military while another opposes it. PML-N and PPP have criticized each other, but eventually, they reconciled, and things improved. PTI is in a similar situation now.”

Speaking on the occasion, journalist Sohail Waraich further explained how, in the past, powerful figures like General Pasha and General Faiz had attempted to eliminate PML-N and PPP and bring a single party to power. “Media houses were shut down, but no one supported each other. Reconciliation is necessary, but fundamental issues must be resolved, such as not undermining each other’s power and avoiding any unconstitutional actions,” he emphasized.

Journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami also remarked that PML-N had proven its worth, stating that he was in jail on the day Khawaja Rafique was martyred, and witnessed the aftermath. “The killers were targeted by the same government. Khawaja Rafique didn’t seek personal gain but remained dedicated to the Pakistan Movement and struggled against dictatorship.”

He continued, “Khawaja Rafique’s name stands for sacrifice, not for gain. To emerge from crises, politicians must unite and stay away from non-political forces. If they continue to target each other, democracy will never thrive. We’ve been advising those in power, but they still haven’t understood.”

He added that Pakistan is unique in that the future of its government is always under scrutiny. “Political conflicts have weakened the country and economy. The only way forward is for everyone to agree and end the practice of attacking Islamabad,” he said.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami concluded by saying that the political leaders who once participated in protests are now retired. “In 2014, when the protests took place, we opposed them. The government should come and go through votes, otherwise, we will remain stuck in crises. Bangladesh is suffering today and is looking at us with admiration. We must respond to them with love.”

A month ago Khawaja Saad Rafique, refuted claims about quitting the party. Responding to widespread social media rumours, Saad Rafique stated that reports of him leaving PML-N or retiring from politics are “baseless”.

He categorically denied any truth in the circulating claims, affirming his continued commitment to the party.