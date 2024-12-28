China center to provide access to information on governance model

Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy hoped China Corner Center set up in Islamabad will provide comprehensive access to information and resources on China’s governance model, economic policies, and diplomatic strategies.

The Center was inaugurated by The China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The Center was aimed to advance China studies, Gwadar Pro reported.

Shi Yuanqiang emphasized their cooperation with ISSI, contributing books and CDs to the ‘China Corner.’

Chief Guest Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister/Minister of State (Foreign Affairs), remarked that the enduring and evolving nature of Pakistan-China relations has long intrigued international relations scholars.

Despite significant differences, the relationship has consistently strengthened.

Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of CPSC, stated that the ‘China Corner’ will provide comprehensive access to information and resources on China’s governance model, economic policies, and diplomatic strategies.

This repository will foster knowledge, dialogue, and collaboration, embodying a commitment to understanding China’s development narrative for shared progress and prosperity.

The event saw the attendance of prominent members of the diplomatic community, bureaucracy, civil society, and the media. This marks the first ‘China Corner’ established in a Pakistani think tank.

This new section features over 600 physical and 5000 electronic books, journals, newspapers, and monographs, all available for scholars.

In his welcome address, Director General of ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted the institute’s role as an important research hub on China in Pakistan, highlighting its various collaborations with Chinese think tanks and universities.

In his remarks, Pakistani Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi highlighted its potential as a space where ideas will thrive, supporting the future of Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

He urged students, scholars, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to fully utilize this platform. He said the establishment of the ‘China Corner’ at ISSI is not only about studying China but also about building bridges and fostering synergy between the two countries.