PSX turns bullish, gains 927 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 927.86 points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, closing at 111,351.18 points as compared to 110,423.32 points on the last trading day.

A total of 815,920,043 shares were traded during the day as compared to 628,026,201 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.917 billion against Rs. 33.582 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 104,428,605 shares at Rs 17.08 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 74,132,809 shares at Rs 1.71 per share and Cnergyico PK with 40,469,493 shares at Rs.6.52 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.147.06 per share price, closing at Rs 2,847.06, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 79.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,964.71. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 113.46 per share closing at Rs 8,888.44 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 53.11 decline to close at Rs.7,377.70.