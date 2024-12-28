SBP injects Rs2.99 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs2,989.2 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO). The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on December 27, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs2,592.2 billion offered through 20 bids. The central bank received 17 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs2,306.6 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.04 to 13.11 percent while 5 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs291.6 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.06 to 13.10 %. The central bank accepted 15 quotes for 7-day tenor amounting to Rs2,300.6 billion and all the 5 offered quotes for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs291.6 billion at 13.06% rate of return. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs397 billion into the market while accepting the 5 quotes offered. The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs297 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.08 to 13.13 % and one bid for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs100 billion at 13.08% rate of return. The SBP accepted all the 5 quotes for 7-day and 28-day tenors with the entire offered amount at 13.08% rate of return.