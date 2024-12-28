Import of pulses grow by 0.87% in five months

The imports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) during the first five months of the current financial year grew 0.87 per cent compared to the imports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-November, 2024 over 582,350 metric tons of pulses valued at $406.438 million were imported as compared to the imports of 640,180 metric tons worth $402.917 million of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, the import of pulses grew by 32.84 per cent in November 2024 as against the same month of the last year and 149,164 metric tons of pulses costing $106.637 million were imported as compared to the imports of 123,516 metric tons worth $81.776 million. However, during the last five months of the current financial year, the imports of wheat into the country reduced by 100 percent compared to the same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Imports of soya bean oil into the country during the period under review decreased by 10.01 per cent and palm oil increased by 7.13 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-November 2024, over 74,385 metric tons of soya bean costing $73.647 million were imported to tackle the local requirements as against the imports of 74,745 metric tons valued at $81.840 million in the same period of last year.

On month on month basis, the import of edible oil including soya bean and palm into the country during the month of November 2024 grew by 113.99 per cent and 11.69 per cent respectively as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

In November 2024, over 15,045 metric tons of soya bean valued at $15.138 million were imported as against the imports of 6,410 metric tons worth $7.047 million in the same month of the last year.

During the last month of the current financial year over 234,885 metric tons of palm oil costing $235.590 million were imported as compared to the imports of 231,701 metric tons valued at $210.932 million of the same month of the last year.