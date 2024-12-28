Bilawal blasts Imran’s foreign backers

Apparently referring to the statements by President-elect Trump’s aide and other US lawmakers, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wondered “why those who conspired against Pakistan are raising voice for PTI founder Imran Khan”.

“We have to get united to deal with the conspiracy being hatched against us [Pakistan]. We have to think about the Pakistan and its defence while keeping aside politics,” the PPP chief said.

“They [international powers] are casting an evil eye on nuclear technology gifted by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.”

Expressing annoyance over “foreign interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs, the PPP chairman said: “Statements are being issued from US about our internal politics; these statements are just excuses.”

He said that the US lawmakers had nothing to do with democracy in Pakistan, adding: “PTI founder is just an excuse, their real target is Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme.”

“PTI founder should clarify his position about these statements.”

The PPP leader wondered that why those who had been issuing statements against Pakistan’s nuclear programmer are now raising their voices for Khan’s release.

He said that PTI and its founder should condemn these statements.

“There is an impression that a certain lobby wants to bring a government [in the country] that is ready to make a deal on anything [including nuclear programme].

Stressing the need for making consensus decision, the PPP chairman said that that PML-N-led government doesn’t have mandate to take unilateral decisions.

The PPP leader made the remarks on Friday while addressing the public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the event, Bilawal paid rich tribute to his mother and the slain former prime minister, saying that her 30-year political struggle has become part of history.

He said that Benazir had never compromised on ideology, adding that she was the representative of the vulnerable segments of the society.

“An international conspiracy is being hatched against Pakistan,” he said, adding that they could deal with the nefarious designs by unity and political stability.

The PPP leader urged all the political forces to set aside their differences for the sake of the country.

Referring to recent US sanctions on Pakistan missile programme, Bilawal said: “They wish that no Muslim country has nuclear power.”

Last week, the US imposed additional sanctions related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, targeting four entities. Islamabad, however, termed the decision as “biased” stressing that the step from the US had “dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond”. The PPP founder made “Islamic bomb”, Bilawal said, adding that they would let anybody to make a “deal” on the nuclear and missile programme.