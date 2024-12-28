PM warns Afghanistan over cross border TTP attacks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the Afghan government once again to act against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carrying out terror activities inside Pakistan from across the Afghan border, calling it unacceptable and a red line for his country.

In his opening remarks during the cabinet meeting, the prime minister said: “Unfortunately, TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan. This cannot go on. We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we desire good ties with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people.”

“This is a red line. TTP operating from there against Pakistan is unacceptable,” he added. He highlighted that Afghanistan was a neighboring country with a thousands of kilometers-long shared border with Pakistan, adding: “We desire cordial ties with each other and cooperation in trade, economy and other sectors.” The prime minister asked the Afghan government to formulate a solid strategy as Pakistan was ready to talk with them on the issue. But the policy of talks and allowing TTP to operate against Pakistan can’t go simultaneously, he remarked.

He said that the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were ready at all-times to ensure the country’s peace and security. A few days ago, 16 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and the forces eliminated also several terrorists in North Waziristan operations on Thursday, in which an army major was also martyred. Referring to the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom observed on the day, the prime minister remembered Benazir Bhutto as a courageous lady with political sagacity and acumen.

He paid tribute to the late former prime minister saying that she was the first female prime minister of the Islamic world, and always believed in political coexistence and the same approach led to the signing of the Charter of Democracy with Mian Nawaz Sharif which was later endorsed by all political parties. He said the services and sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.

On the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, PM Shehbaz told the cabinet members that the federal government had supplied 1,000 kilograms of medicines to the area through helicopter which also airlifted patients from there who were being treated in Islamabad.

The premier apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to condole the incident of tragic plane crash which killed 38 people and left 24 injured. He expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties would strengthen in the coming months. About the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, he said the arrangements for the international sports event had been made and expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan will witness high-quality cricket.